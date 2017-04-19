Crimes reported: April 4-8

The Garland Police Department has divided the city into 26 districts, numbers vary from 11 to 56. Listed below are the 180 crimes reported.

Information provided by the Garland Police Department.

Crimes broken down by district

District 11 1 District 12 6 District 13 7 District 14 11 District 21 11 District 22 7 District 23 8 District 24 4 District 25 1 District 31 10 District 32 5 District 33 5 District 34 5 District 35 4 District 41 2 District 42 12 District 43 10 District 44 3 District 45 2 District 46 19 District 51 14 District 52 5 District 53 7 District 54 3 District 55 8 District 56 8 Not assigned to district 2

Broken down by specific reported crimes