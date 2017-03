Crimes reported: Feb. 26 – March 4

The Garland Police Department has divided the city into 26 districts, numbers vary from 11 to 56. Listed below are the 180 crimes reported.

Information provided by the Garland Police Department.

Crimes broken down by district

District 11 4 District 12 8 District 13 5 District 14 11 District 21 13 District 22 11 District 23 9 District 24 6 District 25 4 District 31 7 District 32 3 District 33 13 District 34 4 District 35 5 District 41 4 District 42 7 District 43 7 District 44 1 District 45 4 District 46 11 District 51 14 District 52 3 District 53 11 District 54 5 District 55 1 District 56 7 Not assigned to district 2

Broken down by specific reported crimes