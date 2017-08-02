Your first source for news!|Thursday, August 3, 2017
Crimes reported July 2- 8 

Posted: 8:26 pm, August 2, 2017 by Kim Everett
The Garland Police Department has divided the city into 26 districts, numbers vary from 11 to 56.  Listed below are the 199 crimes reported.

 

Information provided by the Garland Police Department.
Crimes broken down by district
District 11 3
District 12 6
District 13 17
District 14 11
District 21 14
District 22 8
District 23 3
District 24 3
District 25 8
District 31 10
District 32 4
District 33 1
District 34 2
District 35 4
District 41 3
District 42 12
District 43 6
District 44 3
District 45 17
District 46 13
District 51 5
District 52 6
District 53 12
District 54 6
District 55 4
District 56 8
Not assigned to district 3
Broken down by specific reported crimes
Murder, capital 0
Murder, criminally negligent homicide 0
Murder, crim. Negligent 0
Murder, crim, consp 0
Murder 0
Assault, aggravated with a deadly weapon 9
Assault, aggravated SBI 0
Assault, aggravated, against peace officer 0
Injury to a child 0
Injury to an elderly person 0
Injury to a disabled person 0
Sexual assault 4
Robbery of an individual 2
Robbery, aggravated, of an individual 3
Robbery, aggravated, home invasion 0
Robbery, aggravated, of a business 0
Robbery, business 1
Burglary of a building 14
Burglary of information 1
Burglary of a vehicle 38
Burglary-habitat w/ intent to commit other felony 0
Burglary of a habitat 14
Burglary of a coin-operated machine 1
Criminal mischief 26
Information/identify theft 11
Info found – property – forgery 0
Shoplifting 15
Theft DL/comm, DL/ID certificate 0
Theft by steal/receive stolen check 0
Theft by check 0
Theft, pocket picking 0
Theft of an individual 0
Theft, purse snatching 2
Theft of an elderly individual 0
Theft of a service 4
Theft, various 30
Theft of a vehicle 0
Theft of vehicle parts/accessories 5
Theft of vehicle, non-motor 0
Theft of a firearm

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

 0

19

 

