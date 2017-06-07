Your first source for news!|Thursday, June 8, 2017
You are here: Home » Police/Crime » Crimes reported: May 21-27

Crimes reported: May 21-27 

Posted: 12:33 pm, June 7, 2017 by Kim Everett
crimes

The Garland Police Department has divided the city into 26 districts, numbers vary from 11 to 56.  Listed below are the 212 crimes reported.

 

Information provided by the Garland Police Department.
Crimes broken down by district
District 11 4
District 12 1
District 13 13
District 14 19
District 21 8
District 22 8
District 23 6
District 24 5
District 25 5
District 31 12
District 32 7
District 33 9
District 34 6
District 35 7
District 41 8
District 42 5
District 43 12
District 44 3
District 45 7
District 46 21
District 51 12
District 52 3
District 53 11
District 54 8
District 55 5
District 56 7
Not assigned to district 0
Broken down by specific reported crimes
Murder, capital 0
Murder, criminally negligent homicide 0
Murder, crim. Negligent 0
Murder, crim, consp 0
Murder 0
Assault, aggravated with a deadly weapon 5
Assault, aggravated SBI 0
Assault, aggravated, against peace officer 0
Injury to a child 0
Injury to an elderly person 0
Injury to a disabled person 0
Sexual assault 3
Robbery of an individual 1
Robbery, aggravated, of an individual 0
Robbery, aggravated, home invasion 0
Robbery, aggravated, of a business 2
Robbery, business 0
Burglary of a building 9
Burglary of information 2
Burglary of a vehicle 47
Burglary-habitat w/ intent to commit other felony 0
Burglary of a habitat 12
Burglary of a coin-operated machine 0
Criminal mischief 29
Information/identify theft 12
Info found – property – forgery 0
Shoplifting 15
Theft DL/comm, DL/ID certificate 0
Theft by steal/receive stolen check 0
Theft by check 0
Theft, pocket picking 0
Theft of an individual 2
Theft, purse snatching 0
Theft of an elderly individual 0
Theft of a service 1
Theft, various 46
Theft of a vehicle 3
Theft of vehicle parts/accessories 2
Theft of vehicle, non-motor 0
Theft of a firearm

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

 1

20
Posted in:  Police/Crime
Tags: