Crossroads Serve Teams impact local nonprofit

Feb. 19 was a project Sunday for members of Crossroads Church in Rowlett. Approximately 300 members broke into smaller Serve Teams to complete projects throughout the community. One nonprofit served was Hope’s Door New Beginning Center in Garland, a nonprofit serving those affected by domestic and intimate partner violence.

Three Serve Teams tackled paint, cleanup and repair projects at the Garland outreach office, the emergency shelter and the resale store. Pastor Jason Collins led the team assigned to the outreach office at 218 N. 10th Street.

“It was an amazingly efficient and organized group” said Volunteer Coordinator Beth Leos.

The team painted offices, areas in the new toddler room, brought and installed a new flat screen TV for the youth room and helped in the food pantry. At the emergency shelter another Serve Teams tackled organizing closets, a storage building, sanding and refinishing the large kitchen table and deep cleaning.

The third team sorted and organized donations at the resale store.

“The effort was a huge blessing to our organization and made a real difference at all three of our locations,” Leos said.

Collins added that the church members enjoy serving the community and working with organizations such as Hope’s Door New Beginning Center.

“Crossroads Church wants to be the kind of church a community cannot live without. We believe we can show the Love of Jesus powerfully by serving our area. It’s this vision, that draws us to places like Hope’s Door,” he said. “We get to partner with organizations and people already making a critical impact in our community. Helping them, helps families at one of their hardest moments in life. In that moment we can partner together and say…there is hope for you. For that and many reasons, serving there was a joy!”

Crossroads Church is located at 7900 Chiesa Road in Rowlett. For more information, visit www.crossroadsrowlett.org.