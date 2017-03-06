Cultural Arts Commission announces award winners
The Garland Cultural Arts Commission, Inc. announced their winners of the 2017 GISD High School Senior Art Competition. Cash awards were presented during a reception March 2 at the Granville Arts Center, honoring all students who entered the competition and their instructors. This marks the 30th year for the GCAC, Inc. Awards.
The 2017 GISD High School Senior Art Competition was organized by David Sanders, Coordinator of Visual and Performing Arts for GISD. This year, $3,900 was given to first, second, third and fourth place high school Senior winners.
The GCAC/GISD Senior Art Show will remain at the Granville Arts Center through March 20. The judge for the Garland Cultural Arts Commission, Inc. Art Show was professional artist Shug Jones.
BEST OF SHOW: Nicholas Moulder
Drawing/Black and White
1st Place: Gaby Banda
2nd Place: Rebecca Romero
3rd Place: Katherine Rodriguez
4th Place: Carmen Castro
Honorable Mention: Roxanne Springman; Christine Silbert
Drawing/Color
1st Place: Nicholas Moulder
2nd Place: Hailey Gonzalez
3rd Place Destiny Neathery
4th Place Ariel Bellatin
Honorable Mention: Daniel Choi
Painting
1st Place: Abbey Adkisson
2nd Place: Taylor Kennedy
3rd Place: Joeli Clites
4th Place Taylor Kennedy
Honorable Mention: Zelma Miranda
Sculpture
1st Place: Trey Lee
2nd Place: Troy Reyno
3rd Place: Ruby Estrada
4th Place Mylien Lancaster
Honorable Mention: Alan Dominguez
Printmaking/Photography/Computer Art
1st Place: Payton Walker
2nd Place: Rachel Roberson
3rd Place: Baillie Finneran
4th Place: Beto Araujo
Honorable Mention: Payton Walker
Multi-Media
1st Place: Joeli Clites
2nd Place: Nicholas Moulder
3rd Place: Gaby Banda
4th Place: Rebecca Romero
Honorable Mention: Katherine Rodriguez
Ceramic Sculpture
1st Place: Christian Martinez
2nd Place: Destini Manning
3rd Place.: Hannah Maxon
4th Place: Marsadies Gonzalez
Honorable Mention: Abraham Martinez
Ceramic Vessels
1st Place: Taylor Nguyen
2nd Place: Maria Berreles
3rd Place: Marisa Leuvano
4th Place: Aaron Loya
Honorable Mention: Steven Estrada