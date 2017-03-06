Cultural Arts Commission announces award winners

The Garland Cultural Arts Commission, Inc. announced their winners of the 2017 GISD High School Senior Art Competition. Cash awards were presented during a reception March 2 at the Granville Arts Center, honoring all students who entered the competition and their instructors. This marks the 30th year for the GCAC, Inc. Awards.

The 2017 GISD High School Senior Art Competition was organized by David Sanders, Coordinator of Visual and Performing Arts for GISD. This year, $3,900 was given to first, second, third and fourth place high school Senior winners.

The GCAC/GISD Senior Art Show will remain at the Granville Arts Center through March 20. The judge for the Garland Cultural Arts Commission, Inc. Art Show was professional artist Shug Jones.

BEST OF SHOW : Nicholas Moulder

Drawing/Black and White

1st Place: Gaby Banda

2nd Place: Rebecca Romero

3rd Place: Katherine Rodriguez

4th Place: Carmen Castro

Honorable Mention: Roxanne Springman; Christine Silbert

Drawing/Color

1st Place: Nicholas Moulder

2nd Place: Hailey Gonzalez

3rd Place Destiny Neathery

4th Place Ariel Bellatin

Honorable Mention: Daniel Choi

Painting

1st Place: Abbey Adkisson

2nd Place: Taylor Kennedy

3rd Place: Joeli Clites

4th Place Taylor Kennedy

Honorable Mention: Zelma Miranda

Sculpture

1st Place: Trey Lee

2nd Place: Troy Reyno

3rd Place: Ruby Estrada

4th Place Mylien Lancaster

Honorable Mention: Alan Dominguez



Printmaking/Photography/Computer Art

1st Place: Payton Walker

2nd Place: Rachel Roberson

3rd Place: Baillie Finneran

4th Place: Beto Araujo

Honorable Mention: Payton Walker

Multi-Media

1st Place: Joeli Clites

2nd Place: Nicholas Moulder

3rd Place: Gaby Banda

4th Place: Rebecca Romero

Honorable Mention: Katherine Rodriguez

Ceramic Sculpture

1st Place: Christian Martinez

2nd Place: Destini Manning

3rd Place.: Hannah Maxon

4th Place: Marsadies Gonzalez

Honorable Mention: Abraham Martinez

Ceramic Vessels

1st Place: Taylor Nguyen

2nd Place: Maria Berreles

3rd Place: Marisa Leuvano

4th Place: Aaron Loya

Honorable Mention: Steven Estrada