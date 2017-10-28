Cybersafety Week, poster contest at GISD

In today’s fast-paced, digital world, staying safe online is of utmost importance. Although internet security is a year-round topic, Garland ISD shines a spotlight on it during Cybersafety Week. Students learn about online security and respect through enlightening activities, including the Cybersafety Poster Contest.

“We were blown away by the talent and creativity displayed by this year’s participants,” said Technology Applications Coordinator Jasna Aliefendic. “Three secondary entries were so good, we could not decide on a first place.”

This year’s tough competition produced four first-place winners—including a three-way tie—all of whom received a Sphero SPRK+. Four more students were named honorable mentions. Certificates and prizes were delivered in mid-October.

A list of the 2017 Cybersafety Poster Contest winners is below.

Secondary

First Place:

Chant’el Gibbons, Classical Center at Brandenburg Middle School

Bethany Tran, Austin Academy for Excellence

Saul Munoz Trejo, Memorial Pathway Academy

Elementary

First Place: Camila Del Real, Beaver Technology Center for Math & Science

Honorable Mention: Madeleine Barot, Watson Technology Center for Math & Science

Honorable Mention: Daniel Bush, Abbett Elementary School

Honorable Mention: Sofia Ortega, Bradfield Elementary School

Honorable Mention: Dasia Williams, Caldwell Elementary School

Learn more about cybersafety, digital citizenship and more on the district website.

Information and photos provided by Garland ISD.