David Hammer completes basic training

Air Force Airman 1st Class David Hammer graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

The airman earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is the son of Toni and Michael Hammer of Sulphur Springs and grandson of Nancy Dostalik of Garland. The airman graduated in 2012 after being home-schooled in Garland.