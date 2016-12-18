Defective airbag inflators remain unrepaired

Hundreds of thousands of North Texas residents are driving recalled vehicles with dangerously defective airbag inflators that could blast shrapnel into the passenger compartment upon impact. In response, dozens of civic and community leaders convened at Dallas City Hall to launch an urgent effort to get over a half million unrepaired defective airbag inflators off North Texas roads.

While the recall affects vehicles from more than a dozen automakers, drivers of some older vehicles face an even greater risk. These models include 2001 and 2002 Honda Civics and Accords, the 2002 and 2003 Acura TL, the 2002 Honda Odyssey and CR-V, the 2003 Acura CL and the 2003 Honda Pilot.

At least 11 Americans – including two Texans – have been killed by defective airbag inflators, and approximately 180 Americans have suffered serious injuries, including cuts or lacerations to the face or neck, broken or fractured facial bones, loss of eyesight, and broken teeth. The two Texans that died were driving older, higher-risk vehicles. In both cases, the fatal airbag explosion was triggered by a minor collision that the driver should have been able to walk away from. Thousands of these higher-risk vehicles are still on the road, but have yet to be been repaired.

The risk for serious injury or death is acute in North Texas due to high temperatures and humidity that exacerbate the defect in the airbag inflator. A community mobilization effort called “Airbag Recall: North Texas” is educating the public about the magnitude of the recall and helping affected drivers schedule life-saving, free repairs with local dealerships. Automakers are notifying at-risk drivers and North Texas dealerships are replacing defective airbag inflators for free.

In addition, as part of ongoing efforts to address this recall, on Dec. 9, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a prioritization plan designed to accelerate the availability of replacement parts.

Local residents can find out whether their vehicle has a defective airbag inflator at www.AirbagRecall.com or www.SaferCar.gov. If impacted by the recall, they can contact any of their auto maker’s nearby dealerships to schedule a free repair.

North Texas residents who may be waiting for replacement parts for their vehicle, or who are not affected by the current recall, are also encouraged to call their local dealer and confirm their contact information is up to date so they receive recall-related updates going forward.

Quotes:



“The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is doing everything possible to make sure that there are no more preventable injuries or deaths because of these dangerous air bag inflators. All vehicle owners should regularly check their vehicles for recalls and go get them fixed at no cost as soon as replacement parts are available.” –Dr. Mark Rosekind, NHTSA Administrator

“Our call to action for drivers across North Texas is simple: check before you wreck. Even a minor fender bender can be fatal. It’s imperative – and easy – to look up your VIN now.” –John D. Buretta, Independent Monitor of Takata and the Coordinated Remedy Program

About Airbag Recall: North Texas

Airbag Recall: North Texas is the unified effort of community organizations, public interest groups, private companies, elected officials, faith communities and other concerned parties to raise consumer awareness about the ongoing airbag inflator recall. Participants are committed to educating the residents of North Texas about the risks associated with defective airbag inflators, helping affected drivers schedule free repairs and accelerating recall completion rates in the area. To determine if your car has a defective airbag inflator, visit www.AirbagRecall.com or www.SaferCar.gov and enter your vehicle identification number (VIN).