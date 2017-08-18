Dickey’s Barbecue opens in Garland

Dickey's Barbecue logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.)

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has opened their newest location in Garland this Thursday with four weeks of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests. The new store will be owned and operated by Texas native Shaun Martin and his father Gene.

“The Dickey family congratulates Shaun Martin on opening his first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location in the North Texas area,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are always proud when we are able to expand Dickey’s presence in our home state.”

Dickey’s will offer the following specials and giveaways for the next four weeks:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Giveaway Saturday: Guests can register for a chance to win free barbecue for a year.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

To join Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup Club and receive members-only specials and discounts, click here.

With years of restaurant experience, and a love for authentic barbecue, Martin and his father decided to research franchising opportunities and found a home in Dickey’s. After opening their first location in Garland, the duo plans to open five more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“We are looking forward to opening our first Dickey’s location and having the opportunity to serve our community Dickey’s slow-smoked barbecue,” said Martin.

Garland’s new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is at 4441 Bass Pro Drive #700. Phone number is 972-203-7338.

To find the location nearest you, click here.

Find Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. To learn more about franchising with Dickeys, visit www.dickeys.com/franchise or call 866-340-6188.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.: Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to nearly 600 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.