Donations drive GRS Giving Place to continue impacting students

Since opening its doors in 2013-14, the district’s GRS Giving Place has helped hundreds of students receive necessities in order to pursue success. Serving the district’s foster care and homeless population, as well as students and families who face hardships, this philanthropic resource runs mostly on donations.

“I continuously pursue additional funding and donations to sustain the means of support the GRS Giving Place provides,” said case manager Emily Jandrucko. “Our mission is to provide basic needs for students in an efficient and accessible manner, promoting academic success. In addition, we strengthen family, school and community partnerships, resulting in positive feedback all around.”

Community support helps students in need receive a range of items, from backpacks to school uniforms to toiletries. Such items were delivered to students affected by the tornado that hit Garland and Rowlett in December 2015. This event was a first for the Giving Place, which typically helps students via a private, campus-based process.

The charitable entity operates through school counselors, who confidentially identify students in need, complete a referral form, and ensure that help from campus resources and local charities has been exhausted. Once an official need has been established, a custom-made care package is prepared and delivered to the student’s campus or home within 24 to 48 hours.

Approximately 7 percent of the student population—not including those identified as homeless—is expected to receive support from the Giving Place during 2017-18. And with the start of school right around the corner, contributions are needed.

“The beginning of the year and spring semester are the most critical times,” Jandrucko detailed. “Students need to be prepared to attend school, and uniforms or school supplies are an important aspect of their success.”

The Giving Place is always in need of school supplies, uniforms, socks, shoes and backpacks. Items, cash or checks can be dropped off at the Manuel & Maria Valle Student Services Center, located at 720 Stadium Dr. Garland, TX 75040. A receipt will be provided for all transactions.

For more information about the GRS Giving Place, contact Emily Jandrucko by phone at 972-484-8255.

Information and photo provided by Garland ISD.