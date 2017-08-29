Don’t miss 33rd MOPAR Mini Nationals

With the coming of September, it won’t be long before the cars start rolling into the area for the 33rd Annual MOPAR Mini-Nationals on Sept. 2. The show will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with registration open from 9 a.m. until noon for those interested in showing their car. Show car owners as well as spectators can park on the grass upon entry to the show. This show is hosted by the Dallas MOPAR Club.

The Dallas MOPAR Club strives to preserve and restore Chrysler Corporation cars and works to promote interest in Chrysler cars with the shows they host as well as with swap meets, rallies and other events geared towards the automobile. If you want to attend a fun community event and you love cars, this is the one for you.

Show Location: 1310 West Avenue F, Garland

Owners of cars and trucks including Chrysler, Plymouth, Jeep, AMC, Dodge and others are encouraged to register for the show. All vehicles must be MOPAR powered unless they are in the street rod class. Street rods must be MOPAR bodied if they are not MOPAR powered. Cars can be driven in or they can be delivered by a transporter or hauled in by the owner on the day of the show. Trailers should be removed from the show area once the car is parked. Owners should arrive early to garner a good spot to park for the show.

The show will have judged classes for all MOPARS and will include awards for best of show, best engine, best paint, best interior and class winners for cars and trucks. Judging classes will include A, B, C and E Body, street rods, modified, custom cars and trucks, race cars and trucks, street cars and special interest vehicles such as Viper, Jeep and others.

The Dallas MOPAR Club strives to preserve and restore Chrysler Corporation cars and works to promote interest in Chrysler cars with the shows they host as well as with swap meets, rallies and other events geared towards the automobile.

For more information on the show, be sure to visit: http://www.dallasmoparclub.com/