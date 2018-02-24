Don’t miss ACT’s 2018 Special Arts Festival

On March 24, The Achievement Center of Texas a nonprofit center for children and adults with special needs, will hold its Special Arts Festival. The event will take place at Spring Creek Church, 2660 Belt Line Road in Garland, which is across the street from the center. The Special Arts Festival is a day of hands-on activities and live entertainment that spotlights the students’ talents, creativity and passion. This event will give students the opportunity to share their artwork with the community. Youth from other local programs will also be invited to participate in the festivities.

The ACT dance team, Chain ReACTion, will perform three dance numbers, dancing to The Pink Panther theme, “Havana” by Camila Cabello and “Ave Maria” by Beyonce. The ACT vocal group, Unique Inspirations, will perform three musical numbers, singing “Sweet Carolina” by Neil Diamond, “Dancing Queen” by Abba and “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake. A recently formed girl’s group will sing “We Are Family” by Siste r Sledge. A student will give a solo performance, singing “La Bamba” by Los Lobos.

Although the event is centered on the students, there will also be a unique opportunity for everyone to engage in the festival. The artwork created by the students will be available for purchase during the festival. Proceeds from the purchases will help to fund scholarships for students who cannot afford certain art related programs such as dance class. The purchases will also raise money for art supplies and other art-related events aimed towards the intellectual development of the students.

This is a great occasion for family, friends and the community to come together and support a great cause.

About Achievement Center of Texas: Achievement Center of Texas is a nonprofit organization in Garland, Texas that serves children and adults with special needs by teaching life skills, exploring the arts and going on field trips.