Don’t miss Christmas on the Square

Celebrate the holidays at Christmas on the Square 2017! Garland’s Historic Downtown Square will twinkle with lights and music from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

During this time, head over to the square at Sixth and Main streets for snow hills, photos with Santa, holiday foods, children’s crafts, pet adoptions and much more. As always, the attractions are free!

Santa Claus will assist with the tree lighting at 7 p.m. and then spend the evening visiting with children about their holiday wishes. Garland ISD choirs will entertain the crowd with holiday classics beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Members of the Garland Fire Department will be stationed at the corner of Sixth and Main streets to collect new, unwrapped toys to be given to local children. After donating your gift, be sure to pick up some festival food and check out live ice carvings by James Pappas.

Parking for the event is free and will be available at the following locations: Central Library, Senior Center, First Baptist Church on Glenbrook and DART on Walnut St. For full event details including parking map, stage schedule and event map, visit ChristmasOnTheSquare.com.

Nightly light shows synchronized with music will continue at the square each night between 5 and 10 p.m. through New Year’s Day.

Children and adults with sensory disorders are encouraged to join us at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the Downtown Square for Garland’s annual “Sensory-Friendly Tree Lighting.”

Thank you to our sponsors: Garland Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts; Garland Power & Light; Garland Water Utilities; and Oaks Fifth Street Crossing.