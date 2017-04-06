Don’t Miss GCT’s kooky production, ‘The Addams Family – A New Musical’

Garland Civic Theatre brings the weird and wonderful family to devilishly delightful life in “The Addams Family – A New Musical!” The book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and the music and lyrics are by Andrew Lippa.

In this musical comedy, Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

The talented cast features Brandon Tijerina as Gomez; Marilyn B. Twyman as Morticia; Cosette Lehmann as Wednesday; Jorge Martin Lara as Fester; Zayde Vetter as Pugsley; Robert Marsh as Lucas; Andrew Bryan as Mal; Meredith McAlister as Alice; Brandy Townsend as Grandma; and Jacob Drum as Lurch. Vic Long, Avery Mahan, Samantha Masucci, Elizabeth Miller, and Ashton Paige play The Addams Ancestors.

The production is directed and designed by Kyle McClaran, stage managed by Cheryl Pellett, and assistant stage managed by Brandy Nuttall and Elizabeth Pellett.

Come meet the family. We’ll leave the lights off for you.

Performances are Thursday, April 6, through Saturday, April 29, in the small theatre at the Granville Arts Center at 300 North Fifth Street in Garland. Performances include a Thursday night preview performance, April 6, at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees, April 9 and 23, at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.garlandartsboxoffice.com or call the Granville Arts Center box office at 972-205-2790. Ticket prices range from $17 – $29. Discounts are available for KERA members and groups of 10 or more.

Garland Civic Theatre 2016 – 2017 season sponsors include the Garland Cultural Arts Commission.

Please visit www.garlandcivictheatre.org or call 972-485-8884 for additional information.