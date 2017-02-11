Don’t miss GCT’s ‘The Servant’s Last Serve’

Be sure not to miss Garland Civic Theatre’s production of “The Servant’s Last Serve” by John and Karl Kaasik. This hilarious comedic farce and whodunit is filled with mad cap fun that will keep you in stitches! The aging Winston Livingston is diagnosed with psychosis and is given mere months to live. He makes all the necessary arrangements in his will, but when his faithful servants and his materialistic niece find out that he has left the bulk of his estate to his cat, the fur begins to fly. Hilarity ensues as Master Fifi, the cat, goes missing while the members of the household try to lure it to its death and an inept inspector investigates the disappearance of the feline.

The talented cast features Laura Blenk as Gladys the maid, Jacob Drum as Inspector Woodmore, Even Figg as Doctor Bradsworth, Adriana Hardy as Esther the cook, Brian Hokanson as Leonard the butler, Mark Massey as Sir Winston, Hayden Sparks as Edgar the gardener and Brady Townsend as Meredith.

The production is directed and designed by Kyle McClaran. Cheryl Pellet is the stage manager and the assistant stage manager is Katie Ussery.

Performances are Thursday, Feb. 23, through Saturday, March 18, in the small theatre at the Granville Arts Center located at 300 North Fifth Street in downtown Garland. Performances include a Thursday night preview performance Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees, Mar. 5 and 12, are at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available now and may be ordered online at www.garlandartsboxoffice.com or by calling the Granville Arts Center box office at 972-205-2790. Ticket prices range from $12 – $22. Discounts are available for KERA members and groups of 10 or more. Please visit www.garlandcivictheatre.org or call 972-485-8884 for additional information.