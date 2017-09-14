Don’t miss Live Well | Go Green Expo

If you’re looking for tips for a healthy and environmentally friendly lifestyle, mark your calendar for Garland’s free Live Well | Go Green Expo!

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Curtis Culwell Center, 4999 Naaman Forest Blvd.

More Info: GoGreenGarland.com

In addition to offering healthy-living resources and activities, the Live Well | Go Green Expo is a convenient opportunity to properly donate and recycle items at no charge. Accepted materials:

Outdoor Recycle Row

A drive-thru drop-off area will be available on the north side of Naaman Forest Boulevard to collect the following items:

Batteries + Bulbs will collect hazardous batteries (no alkaline batteries);

Balcones Shred will provide secure, on-site document shredding (limit four paper boxes per vehicle, must show proof of Garland residency);

Garland Water Utilities will collect cooking oil, fat and grease placed inside sealed containers through the “Cease the Grease” program;

Dell Reconnect will recycle electronic devices including computers, laptops, cell phones, small appliances and televisions;

Goodwill will collect household goods, clothing and shoes, toys and games, books, jewelry, records and tapes, dishes, DVDs and VHS tapes;

Comfort Keepers will accept gently used walkers, wheelchairs, scooters, bath chairs and other medical equipment; and

Spokes for Folks will accept gently used bicycles that have no major mechanical issues.

Indoor Recycle Row

The following recycle/reuse opportunities will be available in the Culwell Center foyer:

Garland Police Department and the Garland Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni will accept and dispose of unwanted and expired prescription and over-the-counter medications; and

Garland Host Lions Club will collect eyeglasses, sunglasses, reading glasses, frames and accessories in usable condition.

After dropping off donations and recycling, visit a variety of expo exhibitors to learn about energy and water conservation, recycling, climate-friendly landscaping and much more. Network with area businesses that specialize in alternative and natural products and services, and meet representatives from local and regional government agencies to discuss free and low-cost resources to help reduce your environmental footprint while saving money!

The expo also will feature Outdoor Fest, hosted by the Garland Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department. All activities are free of charge and kid friendly, and staff will be on-hand to provide more information about the many outdoor activities available right here in Garland!

“Healthy You” exhibitors will offer a variety of free health screenings and helpful insights for nutrition, exercise and more. Flu, pneumococcal and shingles vaccines also will be available for a cost.

Remember to check out the Stop & Learn Sessions presented at various booths throughout the event. These quick, 15-minute learning sessions will include a variety of healthy-living topics, such as tips on how to prevent diabetes, a hands-only CPR demonstration and a D.I.Y. rain barrels class.

Admission to the expo and parking are free. To ensure guest safety and a quicker entry, the Culwell Center has implemented a clear-bag policy limiting the size and bag type for all events. Only clear and small clutch bags are allowed.

The Live Well | Go Green Expo is presented by the City of Garland Environmental Waste Services, Stormwater Management, Water Utilities, Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts departments; Garland Power & Light and Garland Independent School District.

For more details about Live Well | Go Green Expo exhibitors and activities, visit GoGreenGarland.com.