Don’t miss renowned guitarist Trace Bundy

Internationally acclaimed finger-style guitar virtuoso Trace Bundy will bring his artistry to Garland Friday, April 21, in a full concert to be held in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church at 930 W. Avenue B in downtown Garland. The performance is at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.

The concert is billed, “An Evening of Music with Artist Trace Bundy Honoring Travis College Hill’s Listing on the National Register of Historic Places.” First Presbyterian Church is a neighbor to Travis College Hill.

The concert precedes the next day’s third Historic Home Tour and unveiling of the National Register of Historic Places marker for Travis College Hill.

To great acclaim, Bundy first performed in Garland with finger-style guitarist Sungha Jung Nov. 15 at the Granville Arts Center. Bundy is returning for a solo concert as a preliminary to the April 22 afternoon of celebration.

Bundy’s website says of him, “His music is poetry in motion, using harmonics, looping, multiple capos, and his unique banter and stage presence to deliver an unforgettable live concert experience.”

He was named “Most Promising New Talent” of 2008 by Acoustic Guitar Magazine, as well as winning third place in the magazine’s “Best Fingerstyle Guitarist” category the same year.

Concert tickets costing $25 are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-guitarist-trac…

The National Register listing is bestowed on the neighborhood by the National Parks Service. This is the first time in Garland’s history that any entity has been so honored. A state board has approved the city of Garland’s application to also add its Garland Downtown Historic District of mostly commercial buildings to the register.

The 2 p.m. ceremony and plaque unveiling is part of the third Historic Home Tour in Travis College Hill. The Trace Bundy concert is in conjunction with the overall city of Garland Heritage Celebration Saturday, April 22.