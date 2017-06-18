Don’t miss Star Spangled Spectacular

Once again, Firewheel Town Center and the city of Garland will partner to celebrate the independence of these great United States with fun for the whole family. The Star Spangled Spectacular will be held Monday, July 3, from 4 to 9 p.m. Firewheel Town Center is located at 245 Cedar Sage Drive in Garland.

All ages are invited to enjoy face painting, bounce houses, live music and food trucks. Firewheel Town Center retailers also will join the celebration with great summer sales and in-store events throughout the day.

The 92.1 Hank FM Party Patrol will be on-site from 4 to 7 p.m. with games, prize giveaways and even more fun. The event will culminate with a patriotic fireworks display which will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring sunscreen, bug spray, chairs and/or blankets. Plan to arrive early as onsite parking is limited; DART transportation will be available.

Check for event updates at FirewheelTownCenter.com or on Firewheel Town Center’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram page.

Remember to share your #StarSpangledSpectacular photos on social media!