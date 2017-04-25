Don’t miss tasty food, opportunity to support Crime Stoppers

Bring your family members and friends to the annual Crime Stoppers fundraiser, Taste of Garland, for a chance to sample all-you-can-eat specialties from Garland area restaurants.

Taste of Garland is the main fundraiser for Garland Crime Stoppers, through which citizens can pass along information about crimes to law enforcement officials. The event also includes a live and silent auction of donated items from jewelry to police ride-alongs.

Don’t miss the fun, great food and opportunity to bid on wonderful auction items, as well as a chance to support this beneficial program, Saturday, April 29 at the Curtis Culwell Center at 4999 Naaman Forest Blvd. from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

To purchase tickets, contact Lieutenant Pedro Barineau at 972-485-4859 or BarineauP@garlandtx.gov or Angela McKee at 214-402-6492.

About Crime Stoppers: The program began in 1982 from the efforts of our citizens and our Police Department. Our program now operates as an independent organization. The concept has developed into a combination of efforts by local media, businesses, civic and social clubs, law enforcement agencies, and the public. Donations of airtime, newspaper space, and reward monies have established the program as an effective tool to fight crime in the area. |||

More information: The program encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime by overcoming the two key elements that inhibit community involvement: fear and apathy. Crime Stoppers provides a telephone number and web tips to encourage citizens in the community to volunteer vital information helpful to law enforcement agencies to fight against crime.

Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.

The program relies on volunteer directors and tax deductible contributions from the public in order to operate the administration of the program.