‘I coulda had class. I coulda been a contender.’ Don’t miss Brando at his best!

“On the Waterfront,” the next free movie scheduled for screening at the Plaza Theater (March 18) in downtown Garland, is No. 8 on the American Film Institute’s list of 100 best movies ever made. Based on various true stories, it was set on the waterfront docks in New York. It is a story about dock workers’ labor unions run by the mob, corruption and racketeering and the fear of taking a stand. The boss, Johnny Friendly, runs the docks through violent intimidation, including murder, and the police cannot stop him because witnesses are terrified of him. The main character, Terry Malloy, witnesses one of the murders and is able to stay quiet until he meets the sister of the victim. Her brother was killed because he had agreed to testify against Friendly.

Directed by Elia Kazan, the film was financially successful at a cost of just less than $1 million and it made $10 million. It earned critical praise, won eight Academy Awards and was nominated for 12.

It won Best Picture and Director – Elia Kazan; Best Story and Screenplay – Budd Schulberg; Best Actor – Marlon Brando; Best Supporting Actress – Eva-Marie Saint in her film debut; Best B/W Cinematography – Boris Kaufman; Best B/W Art Direction-Set Decoration – Richard Day and Best Film Editing – Gene Milford.

Three of its other four nominations were supporting acting nominations for Best Supporting Actor for Lee J. Cobb, Karl Malden and Rod Steiger, as well as Best Scoring – Leonard Bernstein.

Kazan made the movie in 1954 after he had testified before the House Un-American Activities Committee and, following his conscience, named former associates affiliated with the Communist Party. He quickly became an outcast in Hollywood’s left-leaning circles.

In his autobiography, “A Life,” the director wrote about the film’s eight Oscars, including Best Director.

“I was tasting vengeance that night and enjoying it. `On the Waterfront’ is my own story; every day I worked on that film, I was telling the world where I stood and my critics to go and – – – – themselves.”

Critics agreed that Brando brought to life a new brand of acting in this and his other early films, a more alert style with distinguishing physical gestures.

Kazan praised Brando in “A Life.”

“If there is a better performance by a man in the history of film in America, I don’t know what it is,” he wrote.

Last, but not least, is Brando’s famous “contendah” speech that is No. 3 on the AFI’s list of all-time best movie quotes. He lamented to his brother about his washed up fighting career.

“You don’t understand! I coulda had class. I coulda been a contender. I could’ve been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am.”

Don't miss this chance to see a true classic FREE on the big screen at the Plaza Theater.



March 18 – Plaza Theater, 521 West State St., downtown Garland. Movie starts at 7 p.m.

