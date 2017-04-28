Downtown Garland earns listing on National Register of Historic Places

The Garland Downtown Historic District in Garland, Dallas County, was recently listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The Texas Historical Commission assisted in the nomination of this district in recognition of its importance to the history of Garland and the State of Texas. Noted for its historical significance, the district joins other properties around the state with National Register status.

Incorporated in 1891, Garland began as a small agricultural center located 12 miles northeast of central Dallas. The historic district includes buildings that reflect the community’s commercial growth from the 1890s to 1960s. The district is organized on a grid and its streets are lined with historic commercial buildings, many which date to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Most of the district’s 53 historic buildings are one or two stories in height and are constructed of brick.

The district reflects the evolution of the city from a small rural town on along two main railroad lines, into a thriving commercial center along the Bankhead Highway, and later into a booming suburb of Dallas along U.S. 67. The National Register listing also recognizes the architectural significance of the buildings within the district, as they represent many architectural styles and forms present in Garland’s early development.

“Listing in the National Register of Historic Places is both an honor, and a substantial contribution to the local economy through the state’s heritage tourism efforts,” said THC Executive Director Mark Wolfe. “The work completed by property owners, local preservation organiz ations, THC staff, and the THC’s professional review board results in an achievement that Garland can be proud of as they join our agency in saving the real places that tell the real stories of Texas history.”

The National Register of Historic Places is the nation’s official list of cultural resources deemed worthy of preservation. Authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Register is part of a federal program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect the country’s historic and archeological resources.

The National Register includes more than 3,000 listings in Texas. Listing affords properties a measure of protection from the possible impact of federally funded projects, as well as access to technical expertise and grant funds to facilitate their restoration and preservation. Income-producing properties are also eligible for federal tax benefits for sympathetic rehabilitation work.

To learn more about the National Register of Historic Places, contact the THC’s History Programs Division at 512.463.5853 or visit thc.texas.gov.

Note: According to correspondence from Becky King, Garland’s managing director of strategic initiatives, the city’s application to amend the boundaries to include 212 N. Seventh Street (Alston’s Antiques) will be considered by the Texas Historical Commission’s State Board of Review May 20 in Fort Worth. Additionally, a special event to promote downtown Garland’s inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places will be held Oct. 21.