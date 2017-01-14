Driver arrest in hit and run

On April 14, 2016, the Garland Police Department responded to the 5500 block of Lyons Road where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that did not stop. Hit and run investigators identified the involved vehicle as a white Nissan Murano. The driver was later identified as 52-year-old Raphael Orji.

Orji was arrested Jan. 9 and is charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid Involving Death and Tampering with Evidence.

Orji was transported to Dallas County Jail where he has since been released.

According to www.aaafoundation.org:

Hit and run drivers kill nearly 1,500 people per year.

Approximately 11 percent of all police reported crashes involved at least one driver who flees.

