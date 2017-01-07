Holiday DWI enforcement netted results

During 18 days of increased enforcement, the Garland Police Department made 26 DWI arrests. Driving While Intoxicated patrols had been increased from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1 in an effort to keep Garland citizens and visitors safe during the Christmas and New Year Holiday.

The added enforcement resulted in five DWI related arrests. During the same period Garland’s regular patrols made 21 additional DWI arrests bringing the total to 26 impaired driving related arrests.

The additional enforcement was paid for by a state funded grant from TxDot known as the Impaired Driving Mobilization Grant.

A convicted first-time DWI offender can pay a fine of up to $2,000, lose their driver’s license for up to a year and serve 180 days in jail. Safety officials say that other costs associated with an impaired driving arrest and conviction can add up to more than $17,000 for bail, legal fees, court appearances, court-ordered classes, increased vehicle insurance rates and other expenses.

In 2015 there were 1,446 people killed in motor vehicle crashes on Texas roads where the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Before the Christmas and New Year holidays in 2016, the Garland Police Department has recorded 292 alcohol related driving arrests of either DWI or DUI Minor.