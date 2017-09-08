DWI Labor Day crackdown results

The number of DWI arrests made during the 17 days of increased enforcement was 18. The Garland Police Department had stepped up its Driving While Intoxicated patrols from Aug.18 to Sept. 3 in an effort to keep Garland citizens and visitors safe during the Labor Day holiday.

The additional enforcement resulted in five alcohol related arrests and 1 additional arrest for another offense. During the same time period, Garland’s regular patrols made 13 additional Driving While Intoxicated arrests bringing the total to 18 impaired driving related arrests.

The additional enforcement was paid for by a state funded grant from TxDot, which is known as the Impaired Driving Mobilization grant.

About every 20 minutes in Texas, someone is hurt or killed in a crash involving alcohol. We urge you to take responsibility for your actions. Don’t drink and drive.

How Much Is Too Much?

Impairment begins with the first drink. Your gender, body weight, the number of drinks you’ve consumed and the amount of food you’ve eaten affect your body’s ability to handle alcohol. Two or three beers in an hour can make some people legally intoxicated. Women, younger people and smaller people generally become impaired with less alcohol.

The Law on DWI

In Texas, a person is legally intoxicated and may be arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) with a .08 BAC (blood or breath alcohol concentration). However, a person is also intoxicated if impaired due to alcohol or other drugs regardless of BAC. Whether you’re the driver or the passenger, you can be fined up to $500 for having an open alcohol container in a vehicle.

Information from https://www.txdot.gov/driver/sober-safe/intoxication.html

Designate a driver or the police will provide one for you.