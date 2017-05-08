Eagles take baseball bi-district title

Photos by Roger Mathis – www.mempics.com

The Rowlett Eagles have secured the bi-district baseball title and will soon compete in the area round of the playoffs.

The Eagles were up against Richardson High School in the bi-district round and took the title in two games. The scores were 8-6 and 12-2.

RHS will play Rockwall High School for the area title beginning Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Rockwall. Game two will be Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. in Rowlett and details for game three, if necessary, will be announced later.

The Naaman Forest Rangers were defeated by Coppell High School in the bi-district round of the playoffs in two games. The scores were 13-0 and 16-1. Jesuit High School defeated the Sachse Mustangs in the bi-district round in two games by scores of 3-2 and 10-6. The

Lakeview Centennial Patriots were defeated in three games in the bi-district round by Richardson Pearce High School. Scores in those games were Pearce HS 7 – LCHS 1, Pearce 3 – LCHS 10 and Pearce 12 – LCHS 5.

In the last games before the playoffs, April 28, Naaman Forest High School defeated Lakeview Centennial High School 13-2. Rowlett High School beat Garland High School 15-2 and Sachse High School got a 12-0 win over South Garland High School.