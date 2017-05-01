Earth Day Celebration, Trash Off rescheduled for May 6

The Earth Day Celebration and Trash Off event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Garland Recycling Center, 1426 Commerce St. Enjoy free games, food, relay races and photos with Garland’s Recycle Rangers!

Tours of the Recycling Center will take place at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.

Before the celebration, help beautify the community by picking up litter from Garland’s parks, neighborhoods and roadways during the Spring Trash Off. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. at Garland Fire Administration, 1500 State Highway 66. Register for the Trash Off here or by emailing KeepGarlandBeautiful@gmail.com.

The city of Garland Stormwater Management Department will also provide attendees with their own beneficial insects to take home. Beneficial insects—such as ladybugs and praying mantises—help rid gardens of aphids, cutworms and other bugs that prey on crops and flowers.

The Earth Day Celebration is sponsored by the City of Garland Environmental Waste Services, Stormwater Management and Water Utilities departments; Garland Independent School District and Keep Garland Beautiful.

For more information, call Garland Environmental Waste Services at 972-205-3500 or email EWS@GarlandTX.gov.