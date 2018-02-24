East Meets West at Hope’s Door New Beginning Center’s gala

Hope’s Door New Beginning Center held its Legendary Honor Gala at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Feb. 10. The gala theme incorporated Eastern and Western archetypes of the concept of honor—Cowboy and Samurai.

Emcees and honorary co-chairs J-Si and Kinsey Chavez set the tone for the festivities and Stephanie Pope, vice president and chief financial officer of Boeing Global Services and event co-chair , offered opening remarks. Angelia Pelham, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Cinemark and event co-chair , was receiving an honor and unable to attend the event.

Guests heard inspiring messages from guests Carly Shockey and Chandler Shockey-Lupin, and from speakers Coach Josh Ragsdale, football coach South Garland High School and Dallas Sonnier, movie producer and CEO of Cinestate.

Chandler Shockey-Lupin recounted the story of learning of her sister Carly Shockey’s injuries in the deadly September 2017 Plano football party shooting, perpetrated by the hostess’s estranged husband. Carly was the lone survivor, and the sisters expressed the strength of their family’s love and how they are rebuilding their lives following the tragedy.

Coach Ragsdale described the voluntary student pledge against domestic program he initiated at South Garland High School, which is propelled forward by his players. The program has received national and international attention. One player whose father shot and killed his girlfriend, and then himself, is one of the strongest advocates of the pledge program.

“He is so committed to this because he loves his father, but is not his father, and he knows it’s important to break the cycle of violence.” said Ragsdale.

Sonnier relayed the tragedy he experienced when both of his parents were killed in separate relationship violence incidents two years apart and spoke about his healing process.

“When I heard the final guilty verdict at the second trial of my dad’s murderer, I had closure on the five-year ordeal of dealing with my parents’ deaths and all the associated legal proceedings, and I was finally able to let it all out .” Sonnier explained.

Hope’s Door New Beginning Center CEO, Jim Malatich, and Board Chair, Cindy Willman, reminded guests why Hope’s Door New Beginning services are so critical to the community.

“The Texas Council on Family Violence recently published a report that showed domestic violence incidents in Collin County increased 100 percent in 2016 over 2015. This is based on data collected from police and sheriff departments,” said Malatich. “As the county grows, so does the need for our services.”

Willman described her sister’s death at the hands of her husband and how it has affected her family. “If she had been able to seek services like those offered at Hope’s Door New Beginning Center, her life might have been saved.”

Based in Plano, Hope’s Door New Beginning Center has seven locations. Both Plano and Garland operate emergency shelters housing up to 55 individuals and are constantly at capacity. The agency’s other locations include counseling outreach offices and Resale Stores in both cities. A separate Batterers Intervention and Prevention Program is located in Garland.

About Hope’s Door New Beginning Center: A comprehensive intimate partner and family violence agency serving North Texas. The agency’s mission is to offer intervention and prevention services to individuals and families affected by intimate partner and family violence and to provide educational programs that enhance the community’s capacity to respond. For more information, visit www.hdnbc.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Photo: Jim Malatich, CEO of HDNBC and Beth Robinson, Director of Development, with Coach Josh and Amber Ragsdale. Coach Ragsdale relayed a powerful message of his efforts to mobilize his players against relationship violence.