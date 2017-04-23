Easter bunny brings fun to Garland

Kristal and Dean Davis, founders of the Special Ones Network, recently hosted their annual Easter Egg Hunt for special needs individuals and their families at the Carter Softball Complex in Garland.

The Garland Fire Department was there with a fire engine for the kids to explore and the Ghostbusters brought out their specially equipped cars and ghostbusting tools, which was a big hit with the kids. A group of motorcyclists were also there to let the kids get their photos taken on the bikes.

In addition to the egg hunt, free hot dog lunches were provided for all attendees by the Garland Softball Association. The kids had the opportunity to interact with several service animals and there were also bounce houses and games.

The Easter bunny w as also there to visit and take photos with the participants. The day was sunny and beautiful and all the participants had a great time.

Family members, friends, church family from C3 – Connection Community Church in Rowlett, State Farm agent Earl Manns, South Garland High School National Honor Society and many more groups and individuals gave time, financial assistance, or both, to make the event possible.

AT&T’s Pioneer volunteers got involved this year and donated more than 7,000 plastic filled eggs. This new partnership between AT&T and SON was made possible by God when He put a SON volunteer and an AT&T Pioneer volunteer together at Walmart’s Easter egg display.

Kristal and Dean and their many helpers begin working on this event right after Christmas as it takes a good while to plan and organize. The couple has an autistic son and noticed a lack of events in which he could participate. So, according to their website, they are determined to “change this, one event at a time.”

To that end, in addition to the annual Easter egg hunt, they host a swim party at Garland’s Surf & Swim as well as a Christmas party each year for all types and all ages of special needs individuals. Kristal has expressed that they consider the opportunity to host these events a gift and a blessing from God.