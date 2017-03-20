Enjoy Easter Egg-Stravaganza at Firewheel Town Center

Firewheel Town Center will celebrate the arrival of the Easter Bunny with an afternoon of family fun during its annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza. The event will be from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

Families will have an opportunity to enjoy arts and crafts, local vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, Kidgits and more. Additionally, 92.1 Hank FM Party Patrol will be on site from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. with games, live music, giveaways and even more fun. The event will culminate at 1:45 p.m. with the Firewheel Easter Egg hunt being kicked off by Build-A-Bear’s Bearemy and the Easter Bunny himself!

Firewheel Town Center retailers will join the celebration by offering great spring sales and in-store promotions for shoppers.

This event is FREE and open to the public. Food trucks will be on-site with food available for purchase.

Make plans now to participate in this fun, free event. The Easter Egg Hunt will start at 1:45 p.m. with kids ages 5 and under in the gated play area and kids ages 6 and up in the open grass area.

The event location at Firewheel Town Center is 245 Cedar Sage Drive in Garland.

Visit www.firewheeltowncenter.com or Firewheel Town Center’s Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram pages at www.facebook.com/FirewheelTownCenter, www.twitter.com/ShopFirewheel or www.instagram.com/ShopFirewheel for the latest event updates.

