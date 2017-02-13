EdCamp learning experience comes to Garland

A. Mason, Ready 1:1 instructional coach at Naaman Forest High School, has a passion for improving teaching and learning through technology integration. His position at NFHS allows him to combine his experience in both areas into one job. Several years’ training experience at Apple, technical certification and his teaching background prepared him for this task.

“It married two things I love, my background at Apple and my background in teaching,” he said. “This job was tailor-made for my skillset.”

Mason, an advocate of “EdCamps,” which are described as “unconferences,” is organizing one of the events for area educators. These free learning and professional development opportunities are created for teachers, by teachers, and are beneficial not only to educators, but to education students, administrators and school board members as well. EdCamp Garland will be held Saturday, March 4 at Naaman Forest High School from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

These events are popular with educators who appreciate the informality and the chance to help determine the topics. In an effort to ensure that all participants learn what they hope to learn, session topics are not set in advance. As attendees arrive, they list potential topics, things they would like to learn more about, and the organizers use those suggestions to set topics.

“The sessions are built based upon the needs of the participants,” Mason said.

Additionally, there are no session leaders. A facilitator is appointed to help conversation move along and each session has 10-20 participants.

“The smartest person in the room is the room because educators are better when they all get together and discuss topics that interest them,” Mason said. “Every educator has a unique background and unique experiences. They all have something valuable to bring to the table. That’s what makes the unconference model so popular. You get all of this great knowledge that you would have never gotten from one person.”

The EdCamp is not a Garland ISD or Naaman Forest High School event and educators from several other districts have registered. Expenses, such as refreshments and door prizes, are paid for through sponsorships and Mason indicated that numerous local businesses have stepped up to help with the financial needs.

In addition, the EdCamp Foundation provides organizers basic necessities for the event, which includes a $200 check. The organization provides that money through a grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Mason, who has attended many EdCamps said that some of the best education he has received has been at these events.

“It helps educators connect and that is beneficial for the students because when a teacher learns from another teacher, the students benefit,” he said. “I love learning from other educators.”

All levels of educators are invited to attend and suggest any session topic they wish. An added benefit is that the camps meet the requirements for annual required continuing education hours.

Current popular topics include: implementing iPads in education, Google apps, how to use GSuite for education, English as a second language learners, Kagan Structures and classroom management.

“EdCamps can’t happen without the educators who attend, so come out, contribute and learn from each other, grow from those experiences,” Mason said. “That’s really what this movement is all about.”

For more information or to help sponsor the event, visit http://www.edtechmason.com/edcampgarland.