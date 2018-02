Elizabeth Morris completes U.S. Air Force basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Elizabeth C. Morris graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Morris is the daughter of Joshua Morris of Garland and Rhonda Whalen of Dallas and step-daughter of Laticia Morris of Garland. She is also the sister of Josephine Whalen and Gabriella Whalen.

The airman is a 2016 graduate of Naaman Forest High School.

