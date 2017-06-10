Make pool safety top priority

Because June is National Safety Month and in June, many families head for the backyard pool to beat the summer heat, concentrate on making safety the top priority. According to the Red Cross, more than 200 young children drown in backyard swimming pools each year.

The following information from http://www.safekids.org/tip/swimming-safety-tips, http://www.redcross.org/prepare/disaster/water-safety/home-pool-safety and http://www.poolsafely.gov will help to ensure a safe, fun summer.