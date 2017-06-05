Every home, car needs first aid kit

The Mayo Clinic staff has compiled a list of things that should be included in every first aid kit and because June is National Safety Month, it’s a great time to ensure that your kits contain all the necessary items. They recommend keeping at least one first-aid kit in your home and one in your car. Store your kits someplace easy to get to and out of the reach of young children. Make sure children old enough to understand the purpose of the kits know where they’re stored.

First aid kits are available at most drug stores or you can assemble your own. It is a good idea to tailor your kit based on your family’s activities and needs.

A basic first-aid kit includes:

Basic supplies

Adhesive tape

Elastic wrap bandages

Bandage strips and “butterfly” bandages in assorted sizes

Nonstick sterile bandages and roller gauze in assorted sizes

Eye shield or pad

Triangular bandage

Aluminum finger split

Instant cold packs

Cotton balls and cotton-tipped swabs

Disposable nonlatex examination gloves, several pairs

Duct tape

Petroleum jelly or other lubricant

Plastic bags, assorted sizes

Safety pins in assorted sizes

Scissors and tweezers

Soap or hand sanitizer

Antibiotic ointment

Antiseptic solution and towelettes

Eyewash solution

Thermometer

Turkey baster or other bulb suction device for flushing wounds

Breathing barrier

Syringe, medicine cup or spoon

First-aid manual

Medications

Aloe vera gel

Calamine lotion

Anti-diarrhea medication

Laxative

Antacids

Antihistamine, such as diphenhydramine

Pain relievers, such as acetaminophen (Tylenol, others), ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB, others) and aspirin (never give aspirin to children)

Hydrocortisone cream

Cough and cold medications

Personal medications that don’t need refrigeration

Auto-injector of epinephrine, if prescribed by your doctor

Emergency items

Emergency phone numbers, including contact information for your family doctor and pediatrician, local emergency services, emergency road service providers, and the poison help line, which in the United States is 800-222-1222.

Medical consent forms for each family member

Medical history forms for each family member

Small, waterproof flashlight or headlamp and extra batteries

Waterproof matches

Small notepad and waterproof writing instrument

Emergency space blanket

Cell phone with solar charger

Sunscreen

Insect repellant

Whistle

Give your kit a checkup

Check your first-aid kits regularly to be sure the flashlight batteries work and to replace supplies that have expired or been used up.

Consider taking a first-aid course through the American Red Cross. Contact your local chapter for information on classes.

Prepare children for medical emergencies in age-appropriate ways. The American Red Cross offers a number of helpful resources, including classes designed to help children understand and use first-aid techniques.

Information provided by: www.mayoclinic.org/first-aid/first-aid-kits.