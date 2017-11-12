Final week of regular season in books
Photos submitted by Roger Mathis, www.mempics.com and Brad McClendon, www.bhmimages.com and Joe Diehl, www.jbdphotos.com.
Week 11, the final week of the regular season, ended with the Sachse Mustangs as district 10-6A champions. The Rowlett Eagles finished in second place, the Naaman Forest Rangers in third and the Lakeview Centennial Patriots in fourth place.
SHS gets win over SGHS
The Sachse Mustangs (10-0, 6-0) defeated the South Garland Colonels (1-9, 0-6) Friday, Nov. 10, at Williams Stadium. The score was 51-7. The Mustangs finished the regular season undefeated.
The Colonels score was the first of the game and came on a 4-yard run by Kevonta Wilson.
It was all Mustangs for the rest of the game with Christian Cole scoring three times, on 17-, 8- and 5-yard rushes. Drue Jackson got a TD on a 43-yard run and Chris Washington scored on a 45-yard run. Torey Washington scored on a 20-yard kickoff return and Cameron Cromer got a TD on a fumble recovery in the end zone. The defense also added two points on a safety.
Jalen Mayden ended the game at 4-4 with 79 yards.
The Mustangs are in playoff Division I and will meet Lake Highlands High School in the first round Friday, Nov. 17, at Williams Stadium.
Rowlett defeats Garland
The Rowlett Eagles (6-4, 5-1) got a 27-17 win over the Garland Owls (1-9, 1-5) Thursday, Nov. 9, at Garland’s Williams Stadium.
Quarterback Chase Toupal connected with Antonio Hull on a 23-yard pass for the Eagles’ first touchdown. About five minutes later, Toupal scored on a 2-yard rush and got another TD on a 14-yard run in the third quarter. In the fourth, Charjay Hunt scored on a 23-yard run.
Toupal was 17-25 for 245 yards on the game.
The Owls’ kicker James Cassidy got a 37-yard field goal in the second quarter and Austin Clemons took the ball in from a yard out for a score in the third. In the fourth, a 73-yard pass from quarterback Trenton Smith was caught by Sheldrick Davis for a TD.
The Eagles are district runners-up and will compete in playoff Division 1. They will meet Coppell in the first round Friday, Nov. 17, at Coppell.
Rangers get victory over Patriots
The Naaman Forest Rangers (8-2, 4-2) defeated the Lakeview Centennial Patriots (4-6, 3-3) Friday, Nov. 10, by a final score of 29-17. The Rangers and Patriots, with third and fourth places in the district, will be in playoff Division II.
In Friday’s game, Daviciea McCartney caught a 19-yard pass from quarterback Thomas Gutierrez for the Rangers’ first score. Gutierrez then scored in the third and fourth quarters on 2- and 1-yard rushes. Jourdan Boze added another rushing TD in the fourth quarter. The Rangers’ also scored two points on a safety in the second.
The Patriots scored early in the first quarter on a 19-yard pass from quarterback Jarret Adams to Isaiah Haro-Miranda. Daniel Osorio added a 45-yard field goal in the third quarter and Adams scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth.
Adams ended the night at 13-20 with 148 yards.
The Rangers’ first round of the playoffs will be against Richardson Pearce Friday, Nov. 17, at Garland’s Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
The Patriots will meet Dallas Jesuit Nov. 17 at Jesuit.