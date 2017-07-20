Finders Keepers, unique downtown Garland shop

After earning a degree in Interior Design and Architecture from the University of North Texas in 1992, Monica Keepers began working in the home decorating and design business the next year.

She started the retail side of her business under the name of Finders Keepers in 2008 and in 2014 moved it to downtown Wylie. She soon found herself needing more space and began sharing a 4,000 square foot warehouse space, also in the downtown Wylie area, with Trudy Jackson and Ed Standbridge, owners of Pickers Paradise.

A year later, Keepers moved to 915 Main Street in downtown Garland to again share space with Pickers Paradise.

“I am happy to finally be settled where I belong — here in Garland,” Keepers said. “I feel blessed to have a large shop of my own that accommodates the service end of my business, which includes repurposing and refinishing of furniture, along with the retail. Best of all I was able to stay close to my Pickers Paradise friends who are just next door.”

Keepers said that moving to downtown Garland was a great decision.

“Shoppers and other merchants have been very welcoming and I can’t imagine being anywhere else,” she said.

The shop owner d escribes her inventory as “a little of everything.” It includes furniture, gifts, chalk paints, repurposed home decor, lighting, local artisan artwork and jewelry.

The story also sells women’s clothing, candles, bath soaks, coffee mugs, tea towels, greeting cards and more.

“You never know what you might find,” Keepers said.

The services offered include complete furniture refinishing, paint, stain, faux finishes, upholstery, repurposing and decorating design consultations and services. The work is custom and can be a family heirloom or just something that is outdated and needs to be reloved! She also helps customers locate specific pieces.

“I see potential in items and love helping people keep meaningful pieces alive,” Keepers said. “I guess it’s just in my DNA. My dad was an independent homebuilder and my mom was a decorator, so I’ve come by it honestly.”

She said that her business is unique and she works closely with clients to be sure that pieces are perfectly finished for them.

“We also offer paints and products for the do- it- yourselfer, we love to help guide beginners along or just talk shop with veterans and offer a superb quality of chalk paint that is top notch and easy to use,” Keepers said.

Even those who aren’t furniture or home decor enthusiasts, but like boutique style of shopping, enjoy browsing at Finders Keepers. If you are looking for a special gift, stop in and you’re sure to find the perfect thing.

Finders Keepers is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. www.facebook.com/finderskeepersbymonica.