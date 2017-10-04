Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8-14

Celebrate Fire Prevention Week at the Garland Fire Department’s annual Safety Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Fire Administration and Training Facility, 1500 State Highway 66.

Join in a day of free family activities, food trucks, safety education and fun! Kids can enjoy interactive activities including a firefighter obstacle course, bounce slide, face painting, clown shows and a car fire demonstration by Garland Fire.

Safety exhibits will include CPR and fire prevention demonstrations, free child ID kits and appearances by the Garland Police Department and SWAT team.

Children and adults alike will enjoy seeing fire engines, ambulances, police cars and a helicopter on-site!

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 8-14. This year’s theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” Each year, the National Fire Prevention Association uses this week to address home topics that can help keep you and your family safe.

Learn more about fire safety and the importance of an escape plan at FirePreventionWeek.org. For questions about Safety Fest, call Kristi Shepherd at 972-781-7149.