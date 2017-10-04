Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8-14
Celebrate Fire Prevention Week at the Garland Fire Department’s annual Safety Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Fire Administration and Training Facility, 1500 State Highway 66.
Join in a day of free family activities, food trucks, safety education and fun! Kids can enjoy interactive activities including a firefighter obstacle course, bounce slide, face painting, clown shows and a car fire demonstration by Garland Fire.
Safety exhibits will include CPR and fire prevention demonstrations, free child ID kits and appearances by the Garland Police Department and SWAT team.
Children and adults alike will enjoy seeing fire engines, ambulances, police cars and a helicopter on-site!
Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 8-14. This year’s theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” Each year, the National Fire Prevention Association uses this week to address home topics that can help keep you and your family safe.
Learn more about fire safety and the importance of an escape plan at FirePreventionWeek.org. For questions about Safety Fest, call Kristi Shepherd at 972-781-7149.
From www.nfpa.org: In a fire, seconds count. Seconds can mean the difference between residents of our community escaping safely from a fire or having their lives end in tragedy. That’s why this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme: “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” is so important. It reinforces why everyone needs to have an escape plan.
- Draw a map of your home with all members of your household, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.
- Practice your home fire drill twice a year. Conduct one at night and one during the day with everyone in your home, and practice using different ways out.
- Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.
- Make sure the number of your home is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find.
- Close doors behind you as you leave – this may slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire.
- Once you get outside, stay outside. Never go back inside a burning building.