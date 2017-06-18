Firefighters urge July 4 fireworks caution

Independence Day, unfortunately, is one of the busiest days of the year for firefighters. According to the National Fire Protection Association, more fires are reported on the Fourth of July than on any other day of the year, and two out of five are fireworks-related incidents. It is illegal to set off fireworks in Garland. The best way to enjoy fireworks and prevent injury is to watch a professional show. Celebrating the holiday with fireworks, cookouts and community events can quickly turn to disaster if proper precautions are not taken. Children are especially at risk.

Children should never play with fireworks. Even sparklers can reach 1200º Fahrenheit.

For more information about fireworks safety, visit http://www.nfpa.org/fireworks. To check the legality of fireworks in your state, visit http://www.usfireworks.biz/legal/legal.htm.

July 4 safety checklist

For those who insist on setting off their own fireworks, the NFPA recommends taking these precautions.

Only buy fireworks from a licensed seller – not someone on the street or from someone’s house.

Read and follow instructions on the fireworks before lighting.

Have water handy in case of an emergency.

Only use fireworks in an open, outdoor area.

Light the fireworks on a hard surface and be cautious of any wind.

Have a designated person to set off the fireworks who avoids alcohol and does not wear loose clothing.

Make sure that the designated person wears safety goggles and close toed shoes.

Do not alter or combine fireworks.

Aim the firework away from houses, dry leaves, flammable materials and people.

Never extend a body part over the device.

Light only one at a time.

Never relight a “dud” firework.

Wait 20 minutes after setting off the firework to approach it, and then soak it in water.

Remember, the best way to enjoy fireworks and prevent injury is to watch a professional show.

Firewheel Town Center is hosting the Star Spangled Spectacular which will include a long list of family oriented activities and will end with a fireworks show. The event is July 3. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.