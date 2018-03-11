Firewheel Town Center hosts Public Farmers’ Market, Ain’t No Mo Butter Cakes

With the beginning of spring on the horizon, Firewheel Town Center is excited to host the Public Farmers’ Market beginning this Saturday, March 3, at 9 a.m. Running through Sunday, Sept. 30, area residents are invited to the mall every Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, to experience DFW’s best vegetable, produce and other farm-fresh vendors. Make sure to come back every weekend because new, nutritious and delicious vendors will be setting up shop each week. The farmers’ market will be located on the corner of Horseshoe Drive and River Fern near Macy’s and the Parkside Apartments.

WHEN: March 3 – Sept. 30, every Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

COST: Event is free and open to community. *Prices vary for individual produce items

WHERE: Firewheel Town Center – Near Macy’s and the Parkside Apartments, 245 Cedar Sage Drive, Garland

For more information, call 972.675.1041 or visit www.simon.com. Shoppers looking for the latest deals, contests and event information can visit facebook.com/FirewheelTownCenter, twitter.com/ShopFirewheel or instagram.com/ShopFirewheel.

Don’t forget to stop in at the Ain’t No Mo Butter Cakes food trailer!

In addition to various produce and other vendors, the Public Farmers’ Market at Firewheel Town Center also features the Ain’t No Mo Butter Cakes. ANMBC is a food truck is located at the market with their concession trailer that offers a variety of delicious food for lunch and dinner along with the best cakes in Texas!

Owned by Sheri and Quincy Brown, Ain’t No Mo Butter Cakes has become a favorite of many, many dedicated and happty customers. The couple are not only known for the delicious food, but also for treating everyone like family.

They sell hundreds of varieties of Bundt cakes in a 10-inch size, one-fourth to one-half to full sheet sizes, or five-inch baby Bundt cakes that will serve two people. We also make cakes to customer’s orders.

The Browns will work out delivery or pickup for everyone, depending on location. They are also happy to ship.