First Baptist Church Garland celebrates 150th anniversary

On March 8, 1868, 16 members of the Duck Creek community officially organized Antioch Baptist Church. That small congregation eventually grew into what is now First Baptist Church of Garland, which will celebrate 150 years of worshiping Jesus Christ and serving God’s purpose with a special weekend of music, praise and fellowship Saturday and Sunday, March 3‐4. Members past and present, as well as visitors, are encouraged to join the celebration.

Saturday, March 3, will feature FBCG’s music ministry, including the orchestra, choirs, handbells and pipe organ. Directors, members and accompanists past and present will rehearse that morning and present a concert at 1:30 p.m. The concert will be followed by a reception in the McDonald Activity Center.

All services Sunday, March 4, will include special music and recognitions. The various church ministries will host a Meet & Greet reception from 3 to 5 p.m. throughout the church facility. Each reception will feature memorabilia displays, photo albums and special guests.

Dr. Greg Ammons, senior pastor, said, “For 150 years, God has blessed and used this congregation to impact the community and area. Just two years after its inception, the church got outside of its own walls and reached out into the area by forming Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Today, through the Friendship House, Hope Clinic and other ministries, the First Baptist Church of Garland continues to impact the community and beyond. It is a church with a tremendous heritage. God has certainly been faithful.”

Historic overview

Antioch Baptist Church first met in a school house on Duck Creek. As its membership grew, the congregation built a new building near the current location of Central Park and eventually moved to what is now Glenbrook Drive and Avenue D in 1890.

In 1904, the congregation split over ongoing differences, creating a second congregation called First Baptist Church. The two churches stood yards apart. Their leadership and members continued to work together on many issues. By 1915, the two churches reunited to become Garland Baptist Church and combined their resources.

As Garland grew, so did the possibility of additional Baptist churches. Garland Baptist Church officially became First Baptist Church of Garland Oct. 9, 1946. The current worship center was dedicated in 1953. Additional structures were added to house Sunday School and other activities in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The next major expansion came in 1980 when the educational facilities were completed and a chapel, office suite and music suite were added. The worship center was renovated and a beautiful pipe organ was added. The McDonald Activity Center was completed in 1996.

While the physical facilities grew, so did the church’s outreach and ministries. FBCG now holds three Sunday morning worship services in English with one additional service in Spanish. Bible study is available during two sessions each Sunday for all age groups.

Today, FBCG has a membership of more than 3,200 with vibrant ministries to help our members grow in their faith and serve the Lord with excellence. The vision of First Baptist Church of Garland is to glorify God as a loving, welcoming community of faith, mobilized to engage all cultures and generations of Garland and the surrounding area while leading them to become followers of Jesus, encouraging their growth toward spiritual maturity and sending them out to impact the world in Jesus’ name.