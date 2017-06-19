First Guaranty acquires Synergy Bank

A deal to acquire Premier Bancshares, Inc. (“Premier”), and its wholly owned subsidiary Synergy Bank S.S.B., (“Synergy Bank”) by First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGBI) (“First Guaranty”) was officially finalized June 16.

First Guaranty looks to leverage Synergy Bank’s expertise in Small Business Administration lending throughout its Texas and Louisiana footprint. They will also bring a fresh suite of products and services to the newly acquired Texas communities.

“Both teams are excited about this transaction and look forward to future growth,” Alton Lewis, First Guaranty’s president and CEO, said.

Synergy Bank operates a branch in downtown Garland at 603 Main St., #101.

About First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank. Founded in 1934, First Guaranty Bank offers a wide range of financial services and focuses on building client relationships and providing exceptional customer service. First Guaranty Bank currently operates 21 branches in Louisiana; soon to be 22 as a new branch is being constructed in Bossier City. First Guaranty’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol FGBI.

For additional information, visit First Guaranty Bank’s website at www.fgb.net.

About Premier Bancshares, Inc.: Premier Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Synergy Bank S.S.B., a Texas state-chartered savings bank. Synergy Bank offers a wide range of financial services and operates five branches in Texas, one in McKinney, Garland, Denton, Fort Worth and Waco. For additional information, visit Synergy Bank’s website at www.synergybank.com.