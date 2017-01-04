Food Excellence Award winners 2016

The city of Garland Health Department is pleased to announce the winners of the 2016 Food Sanitation Excellence Awards. Winners scored in the top 5 percent of their class on unannounced food inspections during the previous year. In addition to receiving an award certificate to display for one year, each establishment will have its annual health permit fee (from $250 to $450) waived for 2017.

The awards are based on scores (100 being perfect) from unannounced inspections made between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30. To ensure fair competition among diverse establishments, 11 classes were established.

The 2015-16 winners and scores are:

CLASS 1 – FULL SERVICE ESTABLISHMENTS

Napoli’s Pizza & Pasta, 915 Centerville Road – 92

Norma’s Mexican Restaurant, 3420 Broadway Blvd. – 90.5

Texas Roadhouse, 5012 George Bush Freeway – 88.5

Golden Corral #947, 1420 Eastgate Drive – 88

IHOP #1404, 1313 Centerville Road – 87.5

IHOP #3014, 5175 George Bush Freeway – 87.5

CLASS 2 – FAST FOOD ESTABLISHMENTS

Pizza Hut #027449, 2218 W. Kingsley Road – 97

Main Street Deli, 608 Main St. – 96

Bon Ton Donuts, 1225 Beltline Road – 95.5

In-N-Out Burger #269, 150 Town Center Blvd. – 95

Taco Bell #026721, 502 N. Garland Ave. – 94.5

Panda Express #1025, 5345 N. Garland Ave. – 94