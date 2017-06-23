Allstate agency owners receive recognition

As business leaders and involved citizens in the Garland area, Allstate exclusive agency owners Christina Adcock and Mark Van Riper have been designated an Allstate Premier Agency for 2017.

The designation is bestowed upon 26 percent of Allstate’s nearly 10,000 agency owners across the country and 30 percent of Allstate’s Texas agencies. The Premier Agency designation is awarded to Allstate agency owners who have demonstrated excellence in delivering an accessible, knowledgeable and personal customer experience while achieving outstanding business results.

The Christina Adcock Agency is located at 245 Cedar Sage Drive in Garland.

The Mark Van Riper Agency is located at 600 Main St. in Garland.

