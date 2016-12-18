Garland Animal Services wish list

This holiday, please think of our pets on your next shopping trip or during your house cleaning. We take in many pets every year and you can help by donating items from the Garland Animal Services wish list!

Any donations, including monetary, are greatly appreciated. As always, thank you for your donations and continued support.

Wish list

Blankets

Bleach

Dry dog food

Puppy and kitten food

Cat litter

Dog crates

Fabric sheets

Hand sanitizer/soap

HE liquid laundry soap

Newspaper

Paper towels

Pine-sol

SOS pads

Food and water bowls (stainless steel)

Towels

Donations may be dropped off at 600 Tower Street in Garland. To make a credit card donation, call Gracie Morales at 972-205-3548. Learn more about Garland Animal Services and its programs at GarlandAnimalServices.org.