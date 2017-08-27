Garland approves billion dollar data center

For the second time in almost as many years, Garland has secured a massive data center campus project. This billion dollar private capital investment, the single largest in Garland’s history, will be developed by California-based Digital Realty, the world’s largest co-location and wholesale data center provider.

Digital Realty’s multiphased data center campus will be located on 47.5 acres at 1702 West Campbell Road, which is northeast of the intersection of West Campbell Road and President George Bush Turnpike. As currently planned, the project will be developed in three distinct $350-million phases and at buildout is expected to operate in excess of 150 megawatts of critical IT load.

“After many months of hard work and collaboration, we are extremely excited to partner with Digital Realty on this exciting new data center campus project and look forward to many years of assisting them to grow and prosper in Garland,” said David Gwin, Garland’s Director of Economic Development.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Digital Reality has 156 data centers in over 32 global markets across 11 countries and 4 continents. Strong demand for services continue as the shift from desktop-based enterprise software to more cloud-based applications continues to transform society’s ever evolving technological environment.

The DFW Metroplex has a strong and diverse economy with many different customer segments, such as financial technology, mobility, cloud, network industry and numerous corporate relocations; all of which help drive an ever-growing long-term customer base for this type of major investment and development. Internationally recognized companies that currently utilize Digital Realty’s assets and services include: IBM, CenturyLink, Equinix, Oracle, Linkedin , AT&T, Facebook, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Verizon, etc. As an industry leader, Digital Realty currently maintains and operates over 26 million square feet of data center colocation space across the globe.

Garland continues to be a preferred home for major new data center investment in the DFW Metroplex. On April 18, 2017, 500 business and civic leaders joined RagingWire Data Centers’ executive leadership as they hosted a grand opening for the first phase of their $389 million data center campus, which is located at 2008 Lookout Road and very near the new Digital Realty project site. The recently completed first phase of this multimillion dollar campus includes 200,000 square feet and is currently leasing.

On their own 42-acre site near the intersection of Telecom Parkway and Lookout Road, RagingWire Data Centers’ ultimate buildout is expected to occupy 1,000,000 square feet of data center space in five separate phases and ultimately operate at 80 megawatts of critical IT load. With the rapid pace of the current DFW data center market, the second phase of RagingWire’s Garland campus is already well underway.

“An advantageous location, aggressive public partner, access to quality infrastructure and a superior locally-owned and operated electricity provider in Garland Power & Light (GP&L) have all served to promote and secure this type of investment for the community. We look forward to many more projects and economic opportunities of this type in the future” Gwin said.