Garland celebrates Cinco de Mayo

The Cinco de Mayo festival held on the downtown Garland square Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, provided fun for all ages with a variety of activities. This was the fifth anniversary of the popular event.

The kids enjoyed bounce houses, games and face painting and had an opportunity to check out books at Garland ISD’s rolling library. For the adults, there was a cross-section of music including, Tejano, country and rock, unique shopping booths, delicious food, beer, margaritas and more.

Garland ISD students entertained festival attendees as well. The GISD Mariachi Estrellas, Ruth Roach Elementary School Folklorico dancers as well as the South Garland and Garland high school Folklorico dancers showed off their skills.