Garland communications programs earn recognition

The city of Garland’s various communications programs are on the statewide radar for excellence. Garland earned five awards from the 2017 Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers (TAMIO) Conference in early June.

The animated video, Only Rain in the Storm Drain, earned a first place TAMI Award in the Educational Public Service Announcement category for cities with populations of more than 100,000. The video was designed for classroom presentations to elementary students, as well as for use on CGTV, the city’s government access channel. The video was produced in-house with original artwork and animation.

The video, Home, received an Award of Excellence in the Special or One-Time Program category for cities with populations of more than 100,000. This video was created for a presentation to area realtors to illustrate the great opportunities that come with living in Garland.

The city recently produced Garland Careers to attract potential employees. That animated video received an Award of Honor in the Marketing Public Service Announcement category for cities with a population of more than 100,000.

In the Print-Special Publication category, Garland earned an Award of Excellence for the 2017 Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Calendar, for cities with a population of more than 85,000. The calendar was created to educate and empower Garland residents to make sustainable choices. The calendar was distributed to all Garland residents through the January issue of the Garland City Press.

Garland Power & Light’s new website received an Award of Honor in the Best Website category for cities with a population of more than 85,000. The redesigned website includes a modernized appearance, reorganized content, more user-friendly navigation and a mobile-responsive layout. New resources include a power outage map that allows customers to view the location of current outages.

The TAMI Awards is the leading recognition program in Texas honoring excellence for municipal communication strategies. TAMIO is an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League (TML), which represents approximately 98 percent of Texas’ urban population through its more than 1,000 member cities and towns.