Garland Fire Department receives award

For the third year in a row, the Garland Fire Department received the Mission: Lifeline EMS Recognition Gold Award. Once again, this was possible due to our paramedics’ great work in the field and the collaboration between Fire, Dispatch, and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. However, this year they stepped it up even more and received the 2017 Mission: Lifeline EMS Recognition Gold Plus Award.

The criteria to achieve the Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold award is based on meeting the achievement measures aggregated annually for two years with no single measure scoring below 75 percent.

The individual measures are as follows:

Percentage of patients with non-traumatic chest pain > 35 years of age, treated and transported by EMS who receives a pre-hospital 12 Lead ECG.

Percentage of STEMI patients transported to a STEMI Receiving Center, with pre-hospital First Medical Contact (FMC) to Device (PCI) < 90 Minutes.

Percentage of STEMI patients transported to a STEMI Referring Center with Arrival (to Referring Center) to Fibrinolytic (clot buster) Therapy administration in <30 Minutes.

The criteria to add the Plus to the award are as follows:

Percentage of 12 lead ECGs performed on patients in the field with an initial complaint of non-traumatic chest pain > 35 years (who were transported), within 10 minutes of EMS (12 lead capable) arrival to the patient.

Percentage of hospital notifications or 12 lead transmissions suggesting a STEMI alert (or CCL activation) that are performed within 10 minutes of the first STEMI positive 12 lead ECG in the field.

Percentage of patients with non-traumatic chest pain > 35 years, treated and transported by EMS who received aspirin either by EMS administration, Dispatch instruction or patient self-administration.

GFD Mission Statement: The mission of the Garland Fire Department is to serve and protect the citizens and business community of Garland through Fire Prevention, Emergency Medical Response and Public Education, as well as quick and effective response for fire suppression and disaster management. We respond immediately when any member of our community needs help with professional, effective and compassionate service.