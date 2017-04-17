Garland Fire Department “Fills the Boot” for Muscular Dystrophy

The Garland Fire Department and Garland Fire Fighters Association Local 1293 have kicked off their annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign. For more than 60 years, the Fill the Boot campaign has helped the Muscular Dystrophy Association find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit muscle strength and mobility.

Garland firefighters will fan out across the city with boots in-hand on Friday, April 29, May 5 and May 12.

Passing motorists are encouraged to give what they can. Every dollar pitched into the firefighters’ boots helps provide medical treatment and support services to Garland-area individuals and their families living with neuromuscular diseases.

Thank you for your support!

Information provided by city of Garland.

According to the MDA website, the organization is “fighting to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harmful effects of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases so they can live longer and grow stronger.”