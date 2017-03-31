Garland firefighters make endorsements in council races
The Garland Firefighters Association is proud to endorse Jerry Nickerson in District 3, Robert Vera in District 6 and Robert John Smith in District 8.
Jerry Nickerson in District 3 has an extensive professional background working for different governmental entities. His previous financial responsibility over large governmental budgets and his astute negotiating skills will serve the citizens of District Three and the city of Garland, as well. He has pledged to focus on economic developmental issues in the residential and business sector and the professional planning of projects aimed at revitalizing South Garland.
Robert Vera in District 6 has served as a member of the Garland Planning and Zoning Commission from 2011 -2017 and has been a Garland homeowner for over forty years. He has a long history of community and civic involvement and would bring a wealth of knowledge about city government to the Garland City Council. He has pledged to focus on economic development issues in the commercial sector and projects aimed at renewing West Garland.
Mr. Robert John Smith in District 8 has served the citizens of Garland by volunteering in various areas from 1992 – 2017 and has been a resident of Garland for thirty years. Smith will bring an extensive knowledge about city government to the Garland City Council. He has pledged to strike a balance between reinvestment, revitalization and maintaining an appropriately high level of core city services. He will focus on improving the standard of living in Garland by attracting revenue into Garland.
“After interviewing all the candidates for the three open council seats, the Garland Firefighters Association is confident Mr. Nickerson in District 3, Mr. Vera in District 6, and Mr. Smith in district 8, have the best understanding of the issues facing Garland. They have the personal integrity and professional experience needed to be excellent members of the Garland City Council,” said David Riggs, president, Garland Firefighters Association.
The Garland Fire Fighters Association looks forward to working the next two years with all council members and our mayor. Our desire is to keep Garland a safe place to live, work and play.
At this time, the Garland Firefighters Association has decided to reserve our option of making an endorsement in the race for mayor, but is open to discussing issues with the mayoral candidates about their individual visions for Garland’s future.